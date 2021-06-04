

Prices up, prices down

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed changes to duties on different products, which will result in increase and decrease in their prices.Price to increase for products: Alcohol, cigarette, imported feature phone, lubricants, imported poultry, tiles and sanitary ware,imported carrot and mushroom, industrial salt, mean-based processed food, and theme park ridesPrice to reduce for products: Covid test kit, medical devices, local LPG cylinder, puffed rice, fresh fruit, agricultural machines, microbus, hybrid cars, led lights, cancer medicine, local poultry items, sanitary napkin (locally produced) and its raw products.