Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Women-led SMEs to get tax cut for up to Tk 70 lakh on annual turnover

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

The government will provide special incentives to women entrepreneurs in the SME sector from the budget for 2021-22 fiscal year amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As per the proposed budget, women entrepreneurs in the SME sector will enjoy tax exemptions on their annual turnover of up to Tk 70 lakh.
"For the sake of development of women entrepreneurs working in the SME sector, I propose to keep up to Tk 70 lakh of business turnover outside the purview of taxation," said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
The minister was placing the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year in the parliament on Thursday.
Economic empowerment of women is of paramount importance in achieving socio-economic progress and sustainable development of a country, he said in his budget
speech.
The rise in the number of women entrepreneurs, alongside their male counterparts, will ensure the economic and social empowerment of women, said the finance minister, adding that both women entrepreneurs and the SME sector will benefit from this tax cut.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health sector budget hiked by 11.92pc
Tk 1,07,614cr for social safety net programmes
30 C-19 deaths, 1,687 infections in 24 hours
Budget to raise dependency on LNG, coal import: Dr Tamim
Mobile Financial Service providers to pay higher taxes
Budget chronology: The size increases by 755.50 pc in 50 yrs
Budget not unrealistic: FBCCI
Budget not implementable: CPD


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft