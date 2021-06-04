

Tk 603,681cr budget proposal for 2021-22FY placed in JS

With the budget deficit of Tk 214,681 crore, which is around one-third of the total budgetary outlay, the government has targeted 7.2 percent GDP growth and 5.3 percent inflation.

The budget, 6.1 percent of the total GDP, is the third budget of the Finance Minister and 13th consecutive budget of Sheikh Hasina government.

Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal made the presentation in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and limited presence of lawmakers amid corona pandemic.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the session.

The budget entails 17.47 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its size is bigger than the revised budget of outgoing fiscal 2021 by Tk 64,698 crore.

The Finance Minister themed the budget 'Bangladesh Towards a Resilient Future Protecting Lives and Livelihoods'.

The budget strategy mainly rests on recovery of the economy, creating jobs for the poor and addressing the impact of coronavirus on the nation. It has set a special allocation of Tk 10,000 crore for the purpose, he said. He said the shutdown has caused severe setback to the economy and the budget aims at ensuring proper implementation of stimulus packages to make economic recovery quickly.

He also said the budget highlights the priority of health sector, social safety net programme, implementation of stimulus packages and a massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme. It plans to vaccinate 25 lakh people per month.

The budget has also laid emphasis on promoting 'Made in Bangladesh' brand at global level and to accelerate development of mega industries, besides production of import-substitute industrial goods.

Presenting his second budget amid the Covid-19, AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh's extraordinary pace of development has stunned the world.

"Bangladesh is now the wonder of wonders," he said in his budget speech adding that world leaders, who attended the national programme of Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence, acclaimed the country's progress.

The Finance Minister has set all fiscal targets consistent with the government's long-term perspective plan and post-Covid recovery plan.

Earlier, President Abdul Hamid authenticated the budget after the cabinet gave final approval to the proposed budget on Thursday.

Highlighting the background of the budget amid domestic and global pandemic situation, the Finance Minister said an unprecedented global recession has hit the world economy and Bangladesh is similarly affected by it.

AHM Mustafa Kamal said the budget will accelerate the country's graduation to a middle income nation soon and brighten its image in the world. It will create environment to bring more foreign investment.

"It will lead to massive infrastructure development, job creation and improvement of people's living standards," he said.

He said the graduation will increase the country's credit rating and enable it to get loan at low interest in foreign currency by issuing sovereign bonds.

The budget has set a revenue target of Tk 392,490 crore. This is 11.35 percent of the GDP. It includes collection of Tk 389,000 crore from internal revenue. The remaining Tk 3,490 crore has been proposed to come from foreign grants.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will collect Tk 330,000 crore and non-NBR tax will be Tk 16,000 crore. Revenue from sales of national saving certificates and others will include Tk 43,000 crore.

The budget has proposed Tk 113,453 crore borrowing from internal sector including Tk 76,452 crore from banking sector. Foreign aid proposed at Tk 97,738 crore.

Allocation of Tk 32,731 crore has been proposed for Health and Family Welfare sector. Keeping the goal of achieving universal health care in the country by 2030 in view, the government has formulated the 'Strategy for Financing the Health Sector.

The government has proposed to allocate Tk 1,07,614 crore for the social safety net programmes as it aims to bring more marginalised and vulnerable people under protection.







