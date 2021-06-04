Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Budget deficit to be met from local sources

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

A substantial portion of the proposed 6.2 percent of GDP budget deficit in the next fiscal will be met from the local sources, where a total of Tk 37,001crore will be taken out of the savings certificates and other non-bank sources.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed this outline while unveiling the national budget for 2021-22 in parliament on Thursday giving a total estimated expenditure of Tk 6,03,681  crore,  which is  17.5  percent of  the GDP.
He said the overall budget deficit for 2021-2022 fiscal year would be Tk 2,14,681 crore, which is 6.2 percent of the GDP, up slightly from the last budget's 6.1  percent.
"Out of the total deficit, Tk 1, 01,228 crore will be financed from external sources  while Tk 1,13,453 crore from domestic sources.
He mentioned that the government had set the target of total revenue income in the fiscal year  2021-2022  at  Tk 3,89,000  crore,  which is  11.3  percent of  the GDP.
"Out of this, Tk 3,30,000 crore will be collected through the NBR sources while revenue from non-NBR sources has been estimated at Tk 16,000 crore and the non-tax revenue is estimated to be Tk 43,000 crore," he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Budget deficit to be met from local sources
Six Sylhet markets closed for fear of quake
BSRM blamed for scarcity of water in Mirsarai
Remove barriers to sending Khaleda abroad: BNP
AL wants increased allocation to ICT sector
Five students remanded
Man's truncated body parts found from three locations in city
Shop owners demand re-opening of markets


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft