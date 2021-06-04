Budget deficit to be met from local sources

A substantial portion of the proposed 6.2 percent of GDP budget deficit in the next fiscal will be met from the local sources, where a total of Tk 37,001crore will be taken out of the savings certificates and other non-bank sources.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed this outline while unveiling the national budget for 2021-22 in parliament on Thursday giving a total estimated expenditure of Tk 6,03,681 crore, which is 17.5 percent of the GDP.

He said the overall budget deficit for 2021-2022 fiscal year would be Tk 2,14,681 crore, which is 6.2 percent of the GDP, up slightly from the last budget's 6.1 percent.

"Out of the total deficit, Tk 1, 01,228 crore will be financed from external sources while Tk 1,13,453 crore from domestic sources.

He mentioned that the government had set the target of total revenue income in the fiscal year 2021-2022 at Tk 3,89,000 crore, which is 11.3 percent of the GDP.

"Out of this, Tk 3,30,000 crore will be collected through the NBR sources while revenue from non-NBR sources has been estimated at Tk 16,000 crore and the non-tax revenue is estimated to be Tk 43,000 crore," he said.