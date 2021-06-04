Tk 4,95,341cr allocated for 3 main sectors

Categorizing the government activities in three main sectors - social infrastructure, physical infrastructure and general services, the government has allocated some Tk 4,95,341 crore for the sectors in line with the allocation of business of different ministries and divisions.

On those, Tk 1,70,510 crore, which is 28.25 percent of total allocation, was allocated for social infrastructure sector, Tk 1,79,681 crore, around 29.76 percent of the budget, was given to physical infrastructure sector, and Tk 1,45,150 crore, which is 24.04 percent of the budget, was proposed for general services, Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said while presenting the proposed budget of Tk 6,03,681 crore in the Jatiya Sangsad.

While presenting the budget, Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal said the government has categorised its activities into three main sectors - social infrastructure, physical infrastructure and general services in line with the allocation of business of different ministries and divisions.

He said allocation proposed for social infrastructure sector in the budget is Tk 1,70,510 crore, in which allocation for human resources sector like education, health and other related sectors will be Tk 1,55,847 crore.

In the allocation proposed for physical infrastructure sector will be Tk 1,79,681 crore, in which Tk 74,102 crore will go to overall agriculture and rural development sector, Tk. 69,474 crore to overall communications sector and Tk. 27,484 crore to the power and energy sector, he said.

A total of Tk 1,45,150 crore was proposed for general services, in which Tk. 34,648 crore is proposed for public-private partnerships (PPP), financial assistance to different industries, subsidies, equity investments in state-owned, commercial and financial institutions, which is 5.74 percent of the total allocation.

Tk 68,589 crore was allocated for interest payment, which is 11.36 percent of total allocation and Tk 5,103 crore given for net lending and other expenses, which is 0.85 percent of total allocation.

He also admitted that a slight deviation was made this year from the traditional budget for the sake of effectively combating the Covid-19 pandemic and resolutely overcoming its economic impact by giving priority to protection of lives and livelihoods.

In this regard, a structural change was given priority in the budget. The health sector was given highest priority to address impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and necessary allocations have been made in the next budget. Second highest priority was to continue with the implementation of the stimulus packages declared by the Prime Minister to address the impact of pandemic.

He said, the agriculture sector was given third highest priority sector in order to ensure food security. To achieve this aim, activities such as farm mechanisation, incentives for irrigation and seeds, rehabilitation of agriculture, and subsidy on fertilizers will continue to increase food production.