Law Ministry’s allocation dropped by Tk13cr

The government reduced the allocation proposed for the Ministry of Law by 13 crore compared to that of the amount given in 2020-2021 and 2019-2020 fiscal years.

But the government proposed to increase the allocation for the judicial sector to Tk 1815 crore for the next fiscal, up from the outgoing fiscal's Tk 1739 crore.

The cut in allocation has come at a time when the judicial system needs more budget with the Covid-19 pandemic causing disruption in the trial proceedings with a massive backlog of cases.







