Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt to build 60,000 flats in Purbachal, 8,400 in Uttara

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Staff Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government has taken a plan to construct up to 60,000 new flats in Purbachal New Town and 8,400 in Uttara Sector 18.
Mustafa Kamal said this in his budget speech on Thursday.
"Following the directives of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the government is formulating and implementing projects to increase the housing facilities of government officials and employees from 8 per cent to 40 per cent."
"Under this project, 2,762 residential flats have been constructed in FY 2020-2021. Another 1,536 flats will be constructed across the country including in Dhaka," he added.
To modernise major cities of the country and ensure their planned growth, master plans of various durations are being prepared. For example, the preparation of 'Detailed Area Plan (DAP)' by RAJUK for the period of 2016-2035, and of 'Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan' by Chattogram Development Authority for the period of 2020-2041 is underway, he said.
Similar master plans will be prepared for other major cities, the minister added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 4,95,341cr allocated for 3 main sectors
Law Ministry’s allocation dropped by Tk13cr
Govt to build 60,000 flats in Purbachal, 8,400 in Uttara
FFs’ monthly allowance raised to Tk 20,000  
20.44 lakh tonnes of rice, wheat to be procured from local sources
Power Div gets Tk 25,349cr, Energy Div Tk 2,018cr to implement 101 projects
General students of seven colleges affiliated to DU stage a demonstration at NIlkhet
President Abdul Hamid signs the proposed Finance Bill for the 2021-22 fiscal year


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft