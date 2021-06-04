Govt to build 60,000 flats in Purbachal, 8,400 in Uttara

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government has taken a plan to construct up to 60,000 new flats in Purbachal New Town and 8,400 in Uttara Sector 18.

Mustafa Kamal said this in his budget speech on Thursday.

"Following the directives of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the government is formulating and implementing projects to increase the housing facilities of government officials and employees from 8 per cent to 40 per cent."

"Under this project, 2,762 residential flats have been constructed in FY 2020-2021. Another 1,536 flats will be constructed across the country including in Dhaka," he added.

To modernise major cities of the country and ensure their planned growth, master plans of various durations are being prepared. For example, the preparation of 'Detailed Area Plan (DAP)' by RAJUK for the period of 2016-2035, and of 'Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan' by Chattogram Development Authority for the period of 2020-2041 is underway, he said.

Similar master plans will be prepared for other major cities, the minister added.





