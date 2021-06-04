FFs’ monthly allowance raised to Tk 20,000  

In the proposed budget for 2021-22, the government has allocated Tk 1,920 crore for providing allowance to the country's valiant freedom fighters.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement while placing the budget in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The allocation was made following the Prime Minister's commitment given in February this year to increase the freedom fighters' monthly allowance.

According to the proposed budget, honorarium for valiant freedom fighters will be increased to Tk 20,000 from Tk 12,000 from next month.

Besides, the government has also started constructing 30,000 'Bir Nibas' for the freedom fighters at the cost of Tk 4,122 crore to ensure their accommodation.

To improve the socio-economic condition of the greatest sons of the soil, construction of Muktijoddha Complex in each district and upazila of the country is at the final stage, according to the proposed budget.







