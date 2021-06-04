Video
20.44 lakh tonnes of rice, wheat to be procured from local sources

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

Amid the growing concern on food security during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the government will buy some 20.44 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat from local sources in the next fiscal year.
To procure the rice and wheat, the government has given allocation of Tk 8,128 crore in the proposed budget. Of the amount, Tk 7,708 crore will be used for buying 18.94 lakh tonnes of rice while the rest 420 crore will be spent for buying 1.5 lakh tonnes of wheat.
While placing the budget for 2021-22 fiscal year, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that a target has been set to procure 20.44 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat from local sources in the next fiscal year. The decision of procuring the rice came at a time when the country's food stock is lowest in the last 13 years, thanks to the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. According to a food ministry report, the government had 4.62 lakh tonnes of food grains in its stock on April 20.
However, the government will import some 9.05 lakh tonnes rice and wheat in the upcoming fiscal year spending Tk 2,551 crore. Of the amount, Tk 1,148 crore will be spent for buying three lakh tonness of rice and Tk 1,403 crore will be spent for buying five lakh tonnes of wheat to meet local demands.
Kamal said the government will take all possible measures to achieve the target to ensure food security.


