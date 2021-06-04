Power Div gets Tk 25,349cr, Energy Div Tk 2,018cr to implement 101 projects

The government has allocated Tk 25,349 crore for the Power Division and Tk 2,018 crore for the Energy Division in the National budget to implement 73 projects of the power sector and 28 projects of the energy sector in 2021-22 fiscal year.

The allocation is around 11.3 per cent of the total budget for the power sector while it is around 9.0 per cent for the energy sector of the national budget, however, in 2020-2021 Power Division received Tk 24,804 crore and Energy and Mineral Resources Division received Tk 1,836 crore budget allocation.

Although the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal did not give any new direction for increasing energy output or cut huge 'capacity charge' burden from the state-owned Power Development Board but in his budget speech, he focused on the expansion of transmission and distribution sector, modernization of the power system and government plans for meeting the growing demand for energy and increase the use and supply of sustainable and safe energy.

"The government is striving to meet the growing demand for energy and increase the use and supply of sustainable and safe energy. A large part of our total energy demand is being met by natural gas.... The remaining demand is being met by importing LNG or liquefied natural gas, which is added to the national grid," the Finance Minister said.

He said two floating LNG terminals with a total capacity of 1,000 million cubic feet have been set up at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar district with a capacity of 500 million cubic feet each. And after regasifying imported LNG, an average of 600 to 700 million cubic feet of natural gas is being added to the national grid daily. In addition, to increase the supply of LNG, there is an initiative to set up a land-based LNG terminal with a capacity of 1,000 million cubic feet per day in the Matarbari area of Cox's Bazar district.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sought a Tk 900 crore subsidy, and Power Development Board (PDB) also sought a Tk 8,000 crore to Tk 9,000 crore as subsidy to minimise the loss of the state-owned power generation company.

"We received Tk 1,836 in 2019-2020, however, the Energy sector needs more allocation from this proposed budget as we need huge amount of money to pay LNG import bill," a senior official of the Ministry said.

However, the Finance Minister did not elaborate the issues. "The government is working to lay all distribution lines and substations underground in the metropolitan area to modernise the power system. There is a plan to increase the number of transmission lines to 28,000 km and the number of distribution lines to 6.60 lakh km by 2030. We expect that through the implementation of these projects, it will be possible to meet the growing demand for transmission and distribution of electricity throughout the country," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in his budget speech.

Kamal said to enhance and consolidate energy security, the government has taken steps to increase fuel oil reserves. In 2009, the country's fuel storage capacity was 8.94 lakh metric tons, which has been increased to about 13.20 million tonnes, and steps have been taken to increase it further.







