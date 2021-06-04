Tk 21,204cr allocated for science, tech sector

For the financial year 2021-22, the budget allocation for the science and technology sector has been proposed at Tk 21,204 crore. The allocation is Tk 3,256 crore more than the budget for the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21.

In the current financial year, the proposed allocation for the science and technology sector alone was Tk 17,948 crore. Later, Tk 11,447 crore more was allocated in the revised budget.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the proposed budget in Parliament chaired by Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the Speaker of the Jatyia Sangshad on Thursday at 3:00pm.