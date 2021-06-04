Video
Turkish Ambassador keen to set up modern hospital in DSCC

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Staff Correspondent

Turkish Ambassador Mostafa Osman Turan has expressed interest in setting up a modern hospital in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area.
Mostafa Osman expressed his interest in a meeting with DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at Nagar Bhaban on Thursday.
"Currently, Bangladesh-Turkey trade is 1 billion and the two countries are working to increase it to 2 billion next year. Turkey is keen to invest in the DSCC area," the Turkish ambassador told Mayor Taposh.
At the same time, Sheikh Taposh promised to the Mostafa Osman to allocate the necessary land for the establishment of modern hospital at Kamrangir Char.


