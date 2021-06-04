Dhaka highest land registration revenue earner

The Directorate of Registration (DoR)under the Law Ministry has earned Tk 1,354 crore revenue in two months-- March and April-- by registering the land deeds during the surge of the Covid-19 situation.

In March, it earned Tk 950 crore 97 lakh 93, 275 and in April the revenue was Tk 403 crore 46 lakh 66, 696.

In a statement written to the Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the DoR Inspector General Shahidul Alam Jhinuk mentioned the revenue figures collected from its offices.

In these two months, the DoR offices registered 4 lakh 79, 340 deeds in March, and one lakh 28,025 deeds have been registered in April.

Dhaka is the highest revenue collection district which earned Tk 219 crore 68 lakh 26, 671 in March. Chottogram confirmed its second place, which earned Tk 69 crore 14 lakh 44,188. Gazipur and Narayanganj earned Tk 64 crore 66 lakh 89,517 and 57 crore 51 lakh 35,901 respectively.





