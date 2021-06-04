Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka highest land registration revenue earner

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate of Registration (DoR)under the Law Ministry has earned Tk 1,354 crore revenue in two months-- March and April-- by registering the land deeds during the surge of the Covid-19 situation.
In March, it earned Tk 950 crore 97 lakh 93, 275 and in April the revenue was Tk 403 crore 46 lakh 66, 696.
In a statement written to the Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the DoR Inspector General Shahidul Alam Jhinuk mentioned the revenue figures collected from its offices.
In these two months, the DoR offices registered 4 lakh 79, 340 deeds in March, and one lakh 28,025 deeds have been registered in April.
Dhaka is the highest revenue collection district which earned Tk 219 crore 68 lakh 26, 671 in March. Chottogram confirmed its second place, which earned Tk 69 crore 14 lakh 44,188. Gazipur and Narayanganj earned Tk 64 crore 66 lakh 89,517 and 57 crore 51 lakh 35,901 respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 21,204cr allocated for science, tech sector
Turkish Ambassador keen to set up modern hospital in DSCC
Dhaka highest land registration revenue earner
The Covid-19 vaccination programme is going on at BSMMU
DU White panel teachers slams BCL attack on JCD men
Three human traffickers held in Satkhira
JU gets new pro VC
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft