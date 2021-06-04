Video
DU White panel teachers slams BCL attack on JCD men

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
DU Correspondent

The White Panel popularly known as Sada Dal, a platform of pro-BNP teachers of Dhaka University, condemned the attack by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) at Teacher-Student Centre area on DU campus and demanded punishment for those involved.
The demand was made in a press release signed by Prof Dr Md Lutfor Rahaman, the convener of the organization on Wednesday (June 2).
At least 20 leaders and activists of JCD including its president Fazlur Rahman Khokon and a journalist on Tuesday was severely injured in an attack by BCL men while preparing to distribute educational materials among street children and foods among rootless people marking 40th death anniversary of former president and freedom fighter  Ziaur Rahman.
Mentioning that Chhatra League is destroying the glorious tradition of the university by using muscle power, the press release said that Dhaka University is called the birthplace of democracy.
"We are concerned that with the aim of establishing one-party rule and monopoly on campus, the pro-government student organization in Bangladesh is using the muscle power to destroy the glorious tradition of the university," the release said.
It further said that no conscientious person can accept such heinous attacks on student leaders and activists while doing humanitarian work like providing food aid to the helpless people.
Meanwhile, a delegation of white panel teachers led by its convener, met the vice-chancellor of the university yesterday (June 2).
Demanding legal action against the attackers, Prof Md Lutor Rahaman said, "We urged the Vice-Chancellor to take effective steps to ensure that the same incident does not happen again in the future and that the peaceful coexistence environment on campus is not disturbed."
"We also urged the VC to take steps to help get release the arrested students of Dhaka University in the last few months before the commencement of examinations from June 15," he said.
"The VC give us hope to take measures," he added.


