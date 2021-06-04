Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Three human traffickers held in Satkhira

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Staff correspondent 

Police have arrested three alleged human traffickers from Satkhira border area in connection with a case filed by a victim, who managed to return home 77 days after being trafficked to India.
Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday that the victim filed the case with Hatirjheel Police Station in the capital on Tuesday night,
The arrestees are Mehedi Hasan Babu, Mohiuddin and Abdul Quader.
During preliminary interrogation, Mehedi admitted that he has been involved with the human trafficking gang for nearly eight years. He told police that he trafficked more than 1,000 women to India, the DC said, adding that they collected a diary and personal details of many victims and traffickers from his possession.
TikTok Hridoy Babu, arrested recently in India's Bengaluru in sexual assault case, is the coordinator of the racket.
Twelve people have been charged under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act in the case filed by the woman. Five of the accused are staying in Bangladesh.
Hridoy Babu met the victim in Hatirjheel in 2019. He attempted to lure the teenager at different times, including promising to make her a TikTok star and offering her a well-paid job. Hridoy and his accomplices in the transnational racket trafficked the girl to India in 2021.
After being trafficked to India, the girl stayed in several locations in the Anandapura area of Bengaluru. There she met several other trafficking victims from Bangladesh, including the girl whose rape video has gone viral recently. She was later sent to a hotel in Chennai where she was subjected to inhuman torture and sexual abuse. She was able to escape with two other Bangladeshi girls and return home.
Police have recovered two motorcycles, a diary, four mobile phones and an Indian SIM card from the traffickers arrested in Satkhira.
The women have all entered India illegally, said Shahidullah. After arriving, they obtained Indian identity cards to move around.
Bangladeshi law enforcement agency later identified a transnational racket, involving some Bangladeshis, which trapped victims using the social media platform TikTok.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 21,204cr allocated for science, tech sector
Turkish Ambassador keen to set up modern hospital in DSCC
Dhaka highest land registration revenue earner
The Covid-19 vaccination programme is going on at BSMMU
DU White panel teachers slams BCL attack on JCD men
Three human traffickers held in Satkhira
JU gets new pro VC
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft