Three human traffickers held in Satkhira

Police have arrested three alleged human traffickers from Satkhira border area in connection with a case filed by a victim, who managed to return home 77 days after being trafficked to India.

Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday that the victim filed the case with Hatirjheel Police Station in the capital on Tuesday night,

The arrestees are Mehedi Hasan Babu, Mohiuddin and Abdul Quader.

During preliminary interrogation, Mehedi admitted that he has been involved with the human trafficking gang for nearly eight years. He told police that he trafficked more than 1,000 women to India, the DC said, adding that they collected a diary and personal details of many victims and traffickers from his possession.

TikTok Hridoy Babu, arrested recently in India's Bengaluru in sexual assault case, is the coordinator of the racket.

Twelve people have been charged under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act in the case filed by the woman. Five of the accused are staying in Bangladesh.

Hridoy Babu met the victim in Hatirjheel in 2019. He attempted to lure the teenager at different times, including promising to make her a TikTok star and offering her a well-paid job. Hridoy and his accomplices in the transnational racket trafficked the girl to India in 2021.

After being trafficked to India, the girl stayed in several locations in the Anandapura area of Bengaluru. There she met several other trafficking victims from Bangladesh, including the girl whose rape video has gone viral recently. She was later sent to a hotel in Chennai where she was subjected to inhuman torture and sexual abuse. She was able to escape with two other Bangladeshi girls and return home.

Police have recovered two motorcycles, a diary, four mobile phones and an Indian SIM card from the traffickers arrested in Satkhira.

The women have all entered India illegally, said Shahidullah. After arriving, they obtained Indian identity cards to move around.

Bangladeshi law enforcement agency later identified a transnational racket, involving some Bangladeshis, which trapped victims using the social media platform TikTok.







