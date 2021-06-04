

Equip border health complexes



We are also shocked to know that some important hospitals such as Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and other general hospitals didn't get protective gears for almost a year. Some health professionals got vaccines but still many of them are left for inoculation.



This is indeed frustrating and matter of concern. We are going through this unprecedented Covid-19 crisis for more than a year but failed to learn lesson. The experts as well as we journalists warned several times that we need emergency preparedness to tackle the second wave but dire condition of these border hospitals, ever after more than one year of the pandemic, reflects that all of those words falling into deaf ears. Moreover, the heads of those health complexes are to be blamed in this regard as they remained indifferent in this context even knowing that the next door neighbour India is having a Covid apocalypse situation.



DGHS has directed all healthcare facility heads in the bordering districts to build up their existing capacity. Whatever equipment they need, be it PPE, oxygen cylinders or anything else, they have been asked them to collect those from Central Medicine Store Depot. Now, the million dollar question is if there were equipments available, then why those health complexes remained underequipped?



Certainly, the border districts' lack of capacity in dealing with the health crisis depicts a much wider issue of mismanagement and corruption, also a lack of proper planning and blatant inefficiency and insincerity. Although these issues should have been dealt with months ago, the authorities still have a small window of opportunity to ensure proper healthcare facilities in border districts.



Now it is imperative to add extra capacity to provide proper care to Covid-19 patients while protecting the frontline fighters. The current Corona hotspot districts need central oxygen supply, sufficient ICU beds and ventilators and we need to provide those quickly. Medical authorities concerned must take actions immediately to combat the Corona pandemic.

