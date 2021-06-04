Broaden social safety net

Dear Sir

According to finance ministry officials, all the elderly people, widowed and destitute women, and people with disabilities of 150 poverty-prone upazilas are to be brought under the allowance schemes in the next fiscal year. The allowance programmes currently cover 112 such upazilas. Around 16 lakh more elderly citizens, widows, and people with disabilities are likely to get government benefits from next fiscal year. We cordially welcome the government initiative.



Social safety net programmes, according to various studies, have been effective in reducing poverty in the country. Despite progress in lifting people out of poverty over the past decades, the government implements a number of safety net schemes to support the poor and vulnerable. The government is running food assistance programmes such as Vulnerable Group Development (VGD), Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF), Test Relief (TR) and Food for Work. Currently, the allocation for the safety net programmes is about 2.97 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Despite such an increase in allocation, there are concerns raised by experts and various studies that the real poor and vulnerable usually do not benefit from a large portion of social protection allocation.



During this pandemic situation, more and more people have been added to the vulnerable groups. Beside the ongoing social safety net, government should introduce another programme to support the new poor.

