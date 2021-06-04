

Israel-Palestine conflict: Psychology of ‘being sacred’



Though Israel-Palestine conflict takes place on some different grounds; however, it is connected with the 'divide and rule' policy adopted by the British, and more importantly it is shaped by religious rivalry coupled with relentless territorial aggression and tension. More recently, the conflict has further escalated on the issue of claiming the sole ownership of the sacred city of Jerusalem. It's like Jerusalem will define the sacredness of individuals who possess it.



Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are all strongly tied to Jerusalem. Jewish tradition believes it is the city once controlled by David and his son Solomon. Christianity claims it as the place where Jesus was grown up, taught people, and crucified. Muslim people associate it with the visit of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and it is considered the first Qibla for Muslims.



So, it is evident that time has given this place different colors, shapes, importance, and more importantly, a different flavor of sacredness. Besides, grappling over for this place was so contested that it always remained a hot cake in the history of humankind. The sacred place became holy and divine for different religions for multifaceted reasons. Unfortunately, the same place has witnessed a lot of needless bloodshed and brutality. From children to pregnant women, nobody is spared from heinous brutality so as to validate the duty towards God--a holy one indeed! Yet, God said vengeance is mine; bloodshed isn't your thing.



Nobody is ready to cede an iota of disputed land whereas Israel is more prompt to expand its territory by force every year. In consequence, Hamas though termed as a militant group, who got elected in the 2006 Palestinian election waged war against Israeli occupation forces to liberate Palestine. This retaliation from Hamas instigated Israeli militaries to amass more weapons and to swoop on Palestinians to keep them in constant fear. The recent ensuing clashes impelled historians and politicians to predict that the war might not end up soon or ever.



Both factions ultimately think that this is a divine war, a sacred war that can give them purity. As the land has been associated with purity, it is their moral and spiritual duty to fight for it. If the opposition grabs this land, they will make it impure as their religion is not as sacred as ours. The common belief is that if someone dies in this war, that person is a martyr and will go to heaven. Therefore, a kind of eerie psychological duel is always on to claim a sacred status.



Israel gradually started to dream of a land full of Jewish people-- a Zionist state certainly. The 1917 Belfour declaration by the British Government offered the real foundation of the dream of establishing a "national home for the Jewish People'. With this declaration, the entire psychology of the people of the two so-called nations changed dramatically. Up until now, they were living quite peacefully. But the psychological tension intensified as the Palestinians felt deprived and sensed the British policy of 'divide and rule' will outcast them in the long run.



By now, Israel has got their desired land and stood up as a declared nation-state. With given political legitimacy, they have kept on oppressing and ousting the people of Palestine on a full scale. Being oppressed, Arab Muslims also try to fight back for their valid right. But, by the West, Arab freedom fighters have been tagged as terrorist.



What can the oppress people do other than offering resistance? The more the level of oppression, the more violent the resistance might become. What can a son do seeing the dead body of his peace-loving father? How can a father remain patient while burying the mutilated body of his beloved daughter? How horrible the feeling of becoming houseless in own land? Constantly, Palestinians got the feeling of becoming annihilated from their territory.



This consistent fear still paralyzes and cripples their lives. But they have somehow adopted this constant violence and oppression as if it is part of their daily life. Up until now, amidst this miserable life, they have chosen to fight back and retaliate whatever the consequence is. Moreover, they have declared that this struggle will continue until they attain their land and freedom.



Jews also feel they are the most persecuted people on earth. Till 1950, they had a fear of total extermination. They cannot forget what happened to them in WW II. So, they started to live in the land of Palestinian people and, within a short period, amassed them in a huge lot. They came up with their creatively, manufactured logic to settle here. In doing so, they started to spread their version of tales, myths, legends, and, inescapably--the conflict ensued with Palestinians regarding this controversial narrative. As long as the question of 'who is right' remained on the top of the plate, so did the war and unrest linger.



India got partitioned in 1947, so did Palestine in November 1947 by a UN recommendation. Still, India has few disputed lands with Pakistan among them Kashmir is the most disputed and volatile one. Though, UN recommended and The British Army left too, Israel and Palestine are still looking for their desired independence like disputed 'Azad Kashmir'. The people of both lands are exasperated and feel very hopeless deep inside. Children are growing up in such a complex situation that they cannot dream as they should like the normal children of the other stable countries. What can an adolescent guy with low self-esteem do other than involving in mere violence? How far a person can go or live being always in paradox and dilemma?



Whatever difficult the situation is, the UN must come up with a better solution. If the UN cannot, one must map out his destiny. If two warring factions go for a long-time peace agreement, truce, and non-violence, subsequently and slowly, everything will fall into the place.



However, I must end up this writing, protesting the decision of Donald Trump announcing Jerusalem being the capital of Israel. This absurd decision has nothing but created more rift between the two warring nations. The decision was evil and against the roadmap of peace and stability in this region.

The writer writes poems and teaches English literature at Daffodil International University















�Partition became inevitable in India' is a contested claim yet. Was it impossible for the leaders to create a single nation or did they opt to create it to live a far better life? Was the co-existence or assimilation of Hindu-Muslim next to unbearable? So far, I believe, assimilation, co-existence, and peace are the words of sacred books. Many claims partition took place because of the 'divide and rule' policy of the then British administration. But what psychology did play underneath this most severe and traumatic break-up is still in the lens of research.Though Israel-Palestine conflict takes place on some different grounds; however, it is connected with the 'divide and rule' policy adopted by the British, and more importantly it is shaped by religious rivalry coupled with relentless territorial aggression and tension. More recently, the conflict has further escalated on the issue of claiming the sole ownership of the sacred city of Jerusalem. It's like Jerusalem will define the sacredness of individuals who possess it.Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are all strongly tied to Jerusalem. Jewish tradition believes it is the city once controlled by David and his son Solomon. Christianity claims it as the place where Jesus was grown up, taught people, and crucified. Muslim people associate it with the visit of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and it is considered the first Qibla for Muslims.So, it is evident that time has given this place different colors, shapes, importance, and more importantly, a different flavor of sacredness. Besides, grappling over for this place was so contested that it always remained a hot cake in the history of humankind. The sacred place became holy and divine for different religions for multifaceted reasons. Unfortunately, the same place has witnessed a lot of needless bloodshed and brutality. From children to pregnant women, nobody is spared from heinous brutality so as to validate the duty towards God--a holy one indeed! Yet, God said vengeance is mine; bloodshed isn't your thing.Nobody is ready to cede an iota of disputed land whereas Israel is more prompt to expand its territory by force every year. In consequence, Hamas though termed as a militant group, who got elected in the 2006 Palestinian election waged war against Israeli occupation forces to liberate Palestine. This retaliation from Hamas instigated Israeli militaries to amass more weapons and to swoop on Palestinians to keep them in constant fear. The recent ensuing clashes impelled historians and politicians to predict that the war might not end up soon or ever.Both factions ultimately think that this is a divine war, a sacred war that can give them purity. As the land has been associated with purity, it is their moral and spiritual duty to fight for it. If the opposition grabs this land, they will make it impure as their religion is not as sacred as ours. The common belief is that if someone dies in this war, that person is a martyr and will go to heaven. Therefore, a kind of eerie psychological duel is always on to claim a sacred status.Israel gradually started to dream of a land full of Jewish people-- a Zionist state certainly. The 1917 Belfour declaration by the British Government offered the real foundation of the dream of establishing a "national home for the Jewish People'. With this declaration, the entire psychology of the people of the two so-called nations changed dramatically. Up until now, they were living quite peacefully. But the psychological tension intensified as the Palestinians felt deprived and sensed the British policy of 'divide and rule' will outcast them in the long run.By now, Israel has got their desired land and stood up as a declared nation-state. With given political legitimacy, they have kept on oppressing and ousting the people of Palestine on a full scale. Being oppressed, Arab Muslims also try to fight back for their valid right. But, by the West, Arab freedom fighters have been tagged as terrorist.What can the oppress people do other than offering resistance? The more the level of oppression, the more violent the resistance might become. What can a son do seeing the dead body of his peace-loving father? How can a father remain patient while burying the mutilated body of his beloved daughter? How horrible the feeling of becoming houseless in own land? Constantly, Palestinians got the feeling of becoming annihilated from their territory.This consistent fear still paralyzes and cripples their lives. But they have somehow adopted this constant violence and oppression as if it is part of their daily life. Up until now, amidst this miserable life, they have chosen to fight back and retaliate whatever the consequence is. Moreover, they have declared that this struggle will continue until they attain their land and freedom.Jews also feel they are the most persecuted people on earth. Till 1950, they had a fear of total extermination. They cannot forget what happened to them in WW II. So, they started to live in the land of Palestinian people and, within a short period, amassed them in a huge lot. They came up with their creatively, manufactured logic to settle here. In doing so, they started to spread their version of tales, myths, legends, and, inescapably--the conflict ensued with Palestinians regarding this controversial narrative. As long as the question of 'who is right' remained on the top of the plate, so did the war and unrest linger.India got partitioned in 1947, so did Palestine in November 1947 by a UN recommendation. Still, India has few disputed lands with Pakistan among them Kashmir is the most disputed and volatile one. Though, UN recommended and The British Army left too, Israel and Palestine are still looking for their desired independence like disputed 'Azad Kashmir'. The people of both lands are exasperated and feel very hopeless deep inside. Children are growing up in such a complex situation that they cannot dream as they should like the normal children of the other stable countries. What can an adolescent guy with low self-esteem do other than involving in mere violence? How far a person can go or live being always in paradox and dilemma?Whatever difficult the situation is, the UN must come up with a better solution. If the UN cannot, one must map out his destiny. If two warring factions go for a long-time peace agreement, truce, and non-violence, subsequently and slowly, everything will fall into the place.However, I must end up this writing, protesting the decision of Donald Trump announcing Jerusalem being the capital of Israel. This absurd decision has nothing but created more rift between the two warring nations. The decision was evil and against the roadmap of peace and stability in this region.The writer writes poems and teaches English literature at Daffodil International University