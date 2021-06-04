

Link between tobacco and mental health

People with mental health problems, including anxiety, depression or schizophrenia are much more likely to smoke than the general people and they tend to smoke more heavily. They die on average 10 to 20 years earlier than those who don't experience mental health problems--smoking plays a major role in this difference in life expectancy. While this may help us conclude the people with mental illnesses tend to smoke more, we can also say that smoking itself can lead to increase in anxiety and tension.



People who smoke are more likely than non-smokers to have experienced anxiety, panic, stress, depression, or suicidal thoughts. The challenges of quitting smoking can also lead to increased stress and anxiety. Quitting, though, can increase the effectiveness of certain medications--particularly those used for depression, anxiety, and psychotic disorders--as tobacco smoke affects how some medicines are absorbed in the body.



Smokers are also more likely than non-smokers to develop depression over time, because nicotine in the tobacco interferes with chemicals in the brain. It mimics acetylcholine, increasing signalling in the brain and is also known to increase the dopamine release in the body which gives a pleasurable feeling. When smokers haven't had a cigarette for a while, another one makes them feel irritable and anxious. These feelings can be temporarily relieved when they light up a cigarette. So, smokers associate the improved mood with smoking. In fact, it's the effects of smoking itself that's likely to have caused the anxiety in the first place. Abstaining from smoking can therefore improve mood and reduces anxiety.



Smoking is a global public health concern. About 1.1 billion people smoke worldwide, which is anticipated to rise to more than 1.6 billion by 2025. In Bangladesh it causes huge premature deaths and poses considerable economic burden among the poor people. Premature deaths and economic burden are directly affected by the use of tobacco in the form of smoking, but are there any measures to combat the effects it has on the mental health of an individual?



We are familiar about the physical effects of tobacco and that it leads to diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes as well as puts people at a higher risk for contracting tuberculosis. We can say that it harms nearly every part of the body. In fact, recent studies have shown that tobacco used in any form, smoking or chewing, has made the treatment of such Covid-19 patients more challenging due to their rapid clinical deterioration. "Smokers have up to a 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from Covid-19.



So quitting smoking is the best thing smokers can do to lower their risk from this coronavirus, as well as the risk of developing cancers, heart disease and respiratory illnesses," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. Each country agreed with WHO on selected activities, including, running national awareness campaigns, releasing new digital tools, revising policies, engaging youth, training health workers, opening new cessation clinics, supporting nicotine replacement therapies through WHO partners, establishing national toll-free quit lines, making quitting courses available and more.



It can be concluded that smoking tobacco can exacerbate existing mental and physical health challenges in the short term and lead to additional negative outcomes down the road. Strategies that address smoking in mental illness, and mental illness among smokers are important for tobacco control. As the majority of smokers with mental illness are not in contact with mental health services for their condition, it is important that strategies to address mental illness should be included in tobacco control efforts.

Dr Sahar Raza, Senior Operations Officer, Eminence Associates

