

The dirty half dozen and a never-ending crime



And now in Bangladesh, we have got the dirty half dozen whose mission was nothing but disgusting. Inspired by a similar episode in India in 2012, six transport workers allegedly committed gang rape of a young woman last Friday on a moving bus, not too far from the nation's capital. The incident is eerily similar to what happened to a 23-year-old another woman nine years ago in India.



In Delhi, the physiotherapy student was gang-raped on a moving bus by six criminals including the bus driver. And here on the outskirts of Dhaka, the same crime was committed by the same number of perpetrators. There in India the crime took place in front of a male companion of the victim and here in Bangladesh too a male acquaintance of the victim watched as she was gang raped by the perpetrators.



It was not the first time rape occurred on a moving bus in Bangladesh. After the 2012 incident in India, rape or gang rape took place at least twice in similar circumstances in our country. So, the question is: Why is it happening? Even after the government passed some tougher laws recently against rape and gang rape of women in the wake of a string of sexual assaults, the crime is not showing any sign to significantly decrease -- not to mention stop altogether.



The new laws have failed to make any impact on the rapists. As a result, the perpetrators are continuing to rape and even gang-rape women in different parts of the country and they are getting away with whatever they are doing. So, instead of going down, the incidents of rape and gang rape are still happening at a significant rate. As a matter of fact, we haven't yet noticed any serious prosecution of any high-profile rapist and the punishments they deserve for their never-ending crime.



Due to lack of regular prosecutions of sex offenders and proper punishments for their crime, the perpetrators are unafraid and thus continuing to rape women even on moving buses and children, young girls and housewives in different places of the country. Rapists didn't restrained themselves even in the holy month of Ramadan in Muslim-majority Bangladesh and are continuing their barbaric act in the middle of a pandemic raising the possibility of spreading coronavirus from person to person.



So, when does it all end? There is no ending of this vicious crime. Rape and gang rape have now become a regular phenomenon in Bangladesh like in neighboring India -- so regular that they do not bother much the government or the people anymore. Taking advantage of the lack of law enforcement and a weak criminal justice system especially in respect of sexual assault cases of women, the perpetrators are continuing to target innocent girls, women and even housewives of respectable families and destroying their lives forever. Tolerance of crime is itself a crime.



A specific crime stops only when the perpetrators of such crime are dealt with severely. The incidents of rape and gang rape are continuing in Bangladesh as the rapists are still not being prosecuted firmly and awarded heavy punishment for their crime in a swift manner. As long as they will be kissed and let go after committing their barbaric crime, rape and gang rape will continue in Bangladesh. And if there is no strict prosecution and punishment for rape, many rape victims will never report the crime to the law enforcement agencies. Why should they? Who wants to be humiliated in public again after a terrible round of humiliation privately?



So, nowadays as we browse through the digital editions of Bangladeshi newspapers, we often see the news of a girl or woman being raped somewhere in the country. And sadly people do not pay much attention anymore to the news about sexual assaults of women, because this crime has now become so frequent in Bangladesh. Some people foolishly console themselves looking at the statistics of rape in India. For those callous individuals, Bangladesh is still much better compared to the cases of sexual assaults in India. But those folks ignore the fact that Bangladesh is also much worse compared to the incidents of rape in Nepal, Sri Lanka and other regional countries.



According to Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a flagship legal aid and human rights organization of Bangladesh, a total of 386 incidents of rape occurred in the January-April period of 2021 averaging more than 96 cases of sexual assaults of women each month. There were also 76 attempts to rape during the same time. Out of 386 incidents, 313 were rapes and 71 gang rapes. Sex offenders murdered 18 girls and women after raping them while four victims took their own lives as continuing to live after such a shame and dreadful incidents didn't make any sense to them. Among 386 incidents of rape and gang rape, only 244 cases were filed with various police stations in the country and Ain O Salish Kendra didn't have any information with regard to case filing by the remaining 142 rape victims.



The saddest part of the grim and growing statistics of rape in Bangladesh is this that the rapists sexually violated 21 innocent children under the age of only six during the first four months of the current year, transforming themselves into animals from humans. So, the question that stands out right now and right here is: Why should these perverts do not deserve to die? Why should they be allowed by the society, people and government to continue to live even after committing such abnormal, outrageous and despicable act? They are a clear threat to the society and the country has no obligations to feed and correct them even in prison with hard-earned money of tax payers.



In the first four months of 2021, as many as 97 girls belonging to the age group of just 7-18 were sexually assaulted by rapists. Of them, 19 girls were gang-raped by criminals reflecting an awful picture of a growing culture of sexual violence against women in Bangladesh. In each incident of rape or gang rape of a woman on a moving bus, there must be an active role of the driver of the vehicle. In order to arrest the rising trend of the incidents of rape in the country, the government may have to further reform the relevant laws. Apart from confiscating the bus on which the rape or gang rape of a woman occurs, the government should also impose hefty financial penalties on the company that operates the bus which is used to facilitate the crime to take place.



The shame and trauma triggered by rape is truly felt only by the victims and their close relatives. But generally speaking, a woman better understands the pain of another woman. Bangladesh has been under the leadership of a great woman for a fairly long time. The prime minister who equally represents both men and women has been leading the country with distinction. She is not only a strong political leader but also a compassionate woman and a mother. Therefore, many had expected justice for thousands of rape victims in Bangladesh thinking that a woman prime minister would better understands the pain and life after sexual assault of another woman and thus she would never hesitate to order her government to take the roughest possible measures to stop the crime.



The situation is pathetic in a country where children of even less than six years of age are not spared by sex offenders. Rape of one child is intolerable. However, there were as many as 21 children who were sexually violated by rapists during the first four months of the current year in the country. That means the existing law or the legal system to eradicate sex crimes is not working in Bangladesh. Therefore, the government must take tougher measures against this growing social problem. The status quo is not an option.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network





