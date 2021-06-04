Eight killed in road accidents in seven districts

Eight people including a woman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Noakhali, Naogaon, Bhola, Kurigram, Chattogram, Khagrachhari and Rajshahi, in four days.

NOAKHALI: Two students of a local madrasa in Companiganj Upazila of the district were killed as a truck smashed a motorcycle on the Notun Bazar Road on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Gazi Md Ashker, 10, son of Shahnur, and Minhajul Islam, 8, son of Shahidul Islam. Both of them were relatives and the students of Darul Akram Madrasa.

Ashker's brother Moniruzzaman Koraishi Ifaz, 23, was also injured in the accident.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Nizam Uddin said the deceased were going to their madrasa at around 7am with the motorbike of Ashker's brother Moniruzzaman. Suddenly, a running truck rammed into the motorcycle, leaving two dead on the spot and one injured.

Injured Moniruzzaman was first taken to Noakhali General Hospital and later, shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

The truck driver is absconding leaving his vehicle, the SI added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A young man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nuruzzaman Bokul, 25, son of late Nur Mohammad, a resident of Raitan Aksa Village in Tanore Upazila of Rajshahi.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda PS Md Shahinur Rahman said Bokul was coming to Sabaihat area in the upazila in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, a Rajshahi-bound bus hit the motorcycle in Chauddamile area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway at around 5pm, leaving him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A man was killed as a bus rammed into his motorcycle in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Rashed, 20, son of Nur Nabi, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Charkhalifa Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Bhola-bound bus hit a motorcycle carrying Rashed on the Daulatkhan-Banglabazar Road at around 9:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Bhola Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Daulatkhan PS Inspector (Investigation) Bashir Ahammed Khan confirmed the incident.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed as pickup van rammed into his vehicle in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Atikur Rahman Biplob, 50, was a resident of Panchmatha Village in the upazila. He was the supervisor of Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) in the upazila.

Eyeitnesses said a pickup van coming from opposite direction rammed into the motorcycle carrying Atikur and his younger brother Mehedi Hasan in Sonahat Dada Mor area at around 10pm, leaving the duo critically injured.

Later, Atikur died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and Mehedi was admitted at the hospital.

Kachakata PS OC Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A motorcyclist was killed as a bus rammed into his vehicle in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Two pillion riders were also injured in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Md Ridwan, 28, son of Siddique Ahmed, a resident of Uttar Dhemsha area in Satkania Upazila of the district.

Dohazari Highway PS SI Muhammad Faruque said a bus of 'Star Line Paribahan' hit a motorcycle in Padua Baro Aulia area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at around 2pm, leaving the motorcycle driver dead on the spot and two pillion riders injured.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the SI added.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A muajjin of a local mosque was killed in a road accident in Panchhari Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sami Uddin, 26, son of Md Abul Hossain of Taitang area in Banshkhali Upazila of Chattogram. He worked as the muajjin at Panchhari Bazar Jame Mosque in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying Sami Uddin hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Panchhari Chowdhury Para area at around 1am, which left him dead on the spot.

RAJSHAHI: A woman was run over by a truck in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fatejan Begum, a resident of Kanagari Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur District.

Local sources said Fatejan came to visit his son Shariful Islam living at in-laws' house in Nischintapur Village of the upazila.

However, a truck ran over her soon after she got down from a bus at Bagha Bazar in the afternoon, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Bagha PS OC (Investigation) Moazzem Hossain confirmed the incident.