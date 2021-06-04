Five men murdered in five districts

Five people have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Noakhali, Dinajpur, Feni, Narayanganj and Bogura, in four days.

NOAKHALI: An expatriate, who was hacked in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday, died at a private hospital in Maijdi on Wednesday night.

Deceased Fazlul Karim Sohel, 32, was the son of Abu Taher of Gopalpur Village in the upazila. He was a Lebanon expatriate.

Local sources said Sohel and one Mahin Uddin, son of Joynal Abedeen of the area, were locked into an altercation over catching fish at around 8pm on Tuesday.

As a sequel to it, Mahin along with his people hacked Sohel indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Ali Hossain, 42, and Nur Hossain, 38, brothers of Sohel, were also injured at that time as they came to save him.

Injured Sohel was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital first and later, shifted to a private hospital at Maijdi.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 9pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Model Police Station (PS) Kamruzzaman Shikder confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

DINAJPUR: A man was allegedly murdered by his brother over land dispute in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Yakub Ali was a resident of Thakurer Haat Uttar Palashbari Village under Fatejangpur Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Yakub had been at loggerheads with his elder brother Jabed Ali over land dispute for long.

However, Yakub went out of the house on Tuesday morning, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body hanging from a mango tree in the area at around 9am on Wednesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

The deceased's family members alleged that Jabed Ali along with his people murdered Yakub and hanged the body from the tree.

The deceased's wife Arzina Begum lodged a murder case accusing eight people with Chirirbandar PS in this connection.

However, the accused went into hiding soon after the incident.

Chirirbandar PS OC Subrata Sarker confirmed the matter.

FENI: A farmer was stabbed to death by armed miscreants in Sonagazi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Belal.

Belal's brother Masud was also injured during the attack took place in Hada Bepari Shop area.

Masud said followers of Hashem Dakat Bahini attacked them in the morning while they were returning home after collecting Buffalo milk.

They stabbed the brothers indiscriminately, leaving one dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals said the incident might have taken place over land dispute.

Sonagazi Model PS OC Sajedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested seven people with some lethal weapons in this connection.

NARAYANGANJ: A woman has reportedly stabbed her son to death in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district.

Deceased Nazmus Sakib Nabil, 20, was the son of Sagir Ahmed, a resident of Painadi Natun Mohalla in Siddhirganj. He was a student of Darunnazat Siddikia Kamil Mdarasa.

The deceased's father Sagir Ahmed said he returned home from his workplace on Sunday night and found the door of the house locked from outside.

After unlocking the door, he found his injured son lying on the floor.

Sagir rushed his son to Pro-Active Hospital in Signboard area.

The injured was, later, shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

He succumbed to his injuries at DMCH at around 2:15am on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to DMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Sagir said his wife was mentally-imbalanced. He suspects that her wife might have killed the son and fled.

Siddhirganj PS OC Mashiur Rahman said they learned that mother Nasrin killed the son.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

On information, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Circle-Ka) Imran Siddiqui visited the scene.

BOGURA: A local leader of Shecchashebak League was hacked to death by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Shihab Uddin Babu, 30, son of late Sirajul Islam, was a resident of Shabrul Bazar area in the upazila. He was the social welfare affairs secretary of the upazila unit of Shecchashebak League.

Local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Babu while he was sitting in a tea stall at Shabrul Bazar at around 8pm, hacked him indiscriminately with lethal weapons, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bogura ASP Foisal Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that a police hunt is going on to arrest the killers.







