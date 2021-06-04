Video
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a physically-challenged man were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Gazipur, in two days.
RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A caretaker of an under construction building was electrocuted in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Qurban Ali, 35, son of late Tasir Uddin Kunai Sarder of Dighir Par Village in the upazila. He worked as a caretaker of an under construction building of Esahaq Tower in the upazila sadar.
Raninagar Fire Service Station Official RA Shamim said Qurban Ali came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was removing water from a ditch nearby the under construction building, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Raninagar Police Station (PS) Shahin Akanda confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A physically-challenged man was electrocuted in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Fahad, 22, was the son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Baherarchala Village under Sreepur Municipality.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur PS Kamrul Islam said Fahad came in contact with a live electric wire in one Afir Uddin's house in the area at around 7:30am, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the SI added.


