22 lakh babies to be fed capsules in 8 districts



CS offices in Khulna (L) and Feni organised journalist orientation workshops on Thursday and Wednesday to make successful the National Vitamin A+ Campaign from June 5 to 19, 2021. photoS: observer

Under the campaign, over 22,24,940 babies will be fed Vitamin A+ capsules in eight districts- Khulna, Cox's Bazar, Pirojpur, Joypurhat, Bogura, Kurigram, Feni and Rajbari.

To make the campaign successful, Civil Surgeon (CS) offices in the districts organised separate press briefings on Wednesday and Thursday.

KHULNA: Speakers at a Journalist Orientation Workshop here on Thursday underscored the need for making the National Vitamin A+ Campaign 2021 a total success.

They were addressing at the workshop held in the city's School Health Clinic jointly organised by Khulna Civil Surgeon Office and Khulna City Corporation (KCC) to devise ways and means on how to make the programme a complete success.

Chaired by Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr. Niaz Mohammad, President of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain, Deputy Civil Surgeon S M Kamal Hossain, Assistant Officer of Khulna PID Atiqul Islam, and Child Specialist Dr Sharafat Hossain, addressed the workshop, among others.

Khulna CS Dr Niaz Mohammad said CS office and Khulna City Corporation (KCC) have completed all preparations to feed over 2.92 lakh children aged between six months to 59 months with Vitamin A capsules.

The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of the Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning with UNICEF assistance.

CS Dr Niaz Mohammad informed that a total of 3,282 volunteers and 116 medical teams will work at 1,641 centres for the purpose.

The workshop was told that a total of 1,60,392 babies aged under 12-59 months will be administered blue colour Vitamin A capsule in Khulna District while a total of 97,153 babies will be administered red colour Vitamin A capsule in the KCC area.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,016 babies under 6-11 months will be administered blue colour capsule in Khulna District while a total of 12,680 babies will be administered in KCC area.

COX'S BAZAR: A total of 4,80,455 babies will be fed Vitamin A+ capsules in the district from June 5 to June 19.

Under the programme, six to 11 month-old babies will be fed blue colour capsule while 12 to 59-month-old babies red capsule.

The district Public Health Department will implement the programme at 1,951 centres in eight upazilas and four municipalities in the district.

CS Dr Mahbubur Rahman disclosed the information at a meeting held in the CS office auditorium on Thursday morning.

The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre on the day, said the CS.

Medical Officer of the CS office Dr Sounam Barua and District Health Supervisor Sirajul Islam Sabuj, among others, spoke on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: A total of 1,22,917 babies will be fed Vitamin A+ capsules in the district from June 5 to June 19.

Under the programme, six to 11 month-old babies will be fed blue colour capsule while 12 to 59-month-old babies red capsule.

The district Public Health Department will implement the programme at 1,312 centres in seven upazilas and four municipalities in the district.

CS Dr Md Hassanat Yousuf Zaki disclosed the information at a meeting held in the CS office auditorium on Thursday morning.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 1, 26,125 babies in the district has been administered Vitamin A capsules.

To make success the 14-day Vitamin A+ Campaign starting from June 5, an orientation workshop for journalists was held in the CS Office's conference room on Thursday.

CS Dr. Wajed Ali detailed various aspects of the campaign at the workshop.

District Information Officer Rupak Kumar Barman, Joypurhat Press Club President Advocate Nipendranath Mandal, PP, General Secretary Abdur Rahman Moni, Shahjahan Siraj Mithu, and Abdul Alim also spoke.

BOGURA: About five lakh babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules during the campaign.

It was told at an orientation workshop for journalists. The orientation workshop was held in the conference room of the CS office in the district on Thursday noon.

Besides, a detailed presentation on the campaign was made by CS office's Medical Officer Dr. Sajjad Hossain.

The orientation workshop was informed, total 2,786 vaccination centres will feed blue capsule to 57,434 babies of six months to 11 months, while 4,39,470 ones ranging from 12 months to 59 months will be fed red capsule. Both blue and red capsules will be fed to a total of 4,96,904 children.

KURIGRAM: CS office held an orientation workshop with journalists in the district on Thursday to make the June 5-19 Vitamin A+ Campaign a success.

Deputy CS Dr. Borhan Uddin attended the workshop as chief guest. the workshop was told, from 1,873 centres, 2, 92,931 babies of 12 months to 59 months will be fed red capsule while blue capsule will be fed to 36,202 babies ranging from six months to 11 months.

Deputy Director of the District Information Office Nurunnabi Khondakar and Kurigram Press Club President Ahsan Habib Nilu also took part in the workshop.

FENI: The district health administration has completed preparations to administer Vitamin A capsules to a total of 2,41,488 babies.

Feni CS Rafiq-us-Saleheen confirmed the information at an orientation programme here in the afternoon.

The Vitamin A+ Campaign will be conducted at 1,294 camps in the district from June 5 till 19.

Under the programme, a total of 29,161 babies, aged between six months and 11 months, will be administered Vitamin A blue capsule while 2,12,327 children, aged between 12 months and 59 months, will get Vitamin A red capsule.

District Information Officer Rezaul Rabbi Monir, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer SSR Masud Rana and Medical Officer Dr Tahsin Noor Omi, among others, spoke at the programme.

RAJBARI: On this occasion, an advocacy meeting was organised in the CS office conference room in the district town.

Rajbari CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Senior Vice-president of Rajbari Press Club Md Mosharrof Hossain, General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Motin , and EPI Superintendent Muhammad Kamal Hossain, among others, attended the meeting.

Under the campaign, a total of 15,745 babies, aged six months to one year, will be administered first dose of Vitamin A blue capsule while 1,17,077 children, aged between 12 months and 59 months, Vitamin A red capsule.

CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim urged the journalists to make the campaign successful.

He said the vitamin A plus supplement will help all the children aged less than five years to increase their resistance capacity from the diseases including pneumonia and diarrhoea.





