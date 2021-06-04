Video
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:35 PM
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Our Correspondents

Two people including a mentally-imbalanced man allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Moulvibazar, in two days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Rana Mia, 15, was the son of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Chandrakhana Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Fulbari Adarsha High School.
Police and local sources said Rana had been demanding to his parents for buying him a smart phone for the last couple of days.
As his parents refused to buy him a smart phone, Rana hanged himself in the house at around 9pm.
Being informed, police recovered his body.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A mentally-imbalanced man, who drank poison in Kamalganj Upazila of the district, died at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital early Tuesday.
Deceased Tutul Mia, 35, was the son of late Tahir Mia, a resident of Kalenga Village under Rahimpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Tutul drank poison on Sunday morning.
Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to the hospital.
Later, he died there at around 3:30am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Badrul confirmed the      incident.


« PreviousNext »

