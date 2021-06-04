Eight nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

Eight people including a police official have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kishoreganj, Cox's Bazar, Pirojpur, Joypurhat and Narayanganj, recently.

KISHOREGANJ: Two men were arrested with 1,140 yaba tablets in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained a man along with 640 yaba tablets in the upazila on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Sharif Ahammed, 28, is a resident of Taltola Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Batrish area in the morning and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

On the other hand, police arrested a young man along with 500 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on May 27.

The arrested person is Md Sohag, 26, son of late Moharam Ali, a resident of Pashchim Tarapasha Village in the upazila.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model PS said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Newtown area at night and arrested Sohag with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the OC added.

COX's BAZAR: A Rohingya man was held with five lakh yaba tablets from Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Monday midnight.

Detained Md Gura Mia, 45, is an inhabitant of Balukhali No. 9 Rohingya Camp.

RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Wing Commander Azim Ahmed said, on information, a team of elite force conducted a drive in the area and detained him.

Three to four others managed to flee the scene after sensing the presence of the team.

RAB members also recovered 5,46,680 yaba tablets from the scene.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ukhia PS in this connection, the official added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 500gm of hemp in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The arrested persons are Milon Sarder, 29, son of A Rashid Sarder, and Mizanur Rahman Sohag, 21, son of Enayetur Rahman, residents of Sinhali Village in the upazila.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ikri Bazar area at noon and arrested the duo with the hemp red-handed.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhandaria PS in this connection.

District DB Police Inspector Md Zakaria confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: DB police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 205 yaba tablets in the district town on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Shah Alam Ratan, 49, son of Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Dhanmondi Purba Mohalla in the town.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

District DB Police OC Shahed Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB have detained two people including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police on charge of yaba trading in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Detained ASI Shah Mohammad Imam Uddin is posted at Demra PS under Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

RAB-10 also filed a case with Siddhirganj PS in this connection on Sunday morning.

According to the case statement, RAB detained one Nasir along with 190 yaba tablets from Nimaikashari Bagmara area on Saturday afternoon.

Gleaning information from Nasir, it was learned that the owner of the yaba tablets is ASI Imam. The policeman gave him the yaba tablets for selling.

Later, the elite force also detained the Imam Uddin from the area.

Nasir is already an accused in several drug cases filed with Demra and Siddhirganj PSs.

The accused were handed over to Siddhirganj PS on Saturday night.

Siddhirganj PS OC Mashiur Rahman confirmed the matter.









