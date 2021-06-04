Madrasa principal held on rape charge in Bogura

BOGURA, June 3: The principal of a madrasa has been arrested in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night in a case filed over rape of a seven grader student.

Arrested Maulana Abdur Rahman Mintu, 32, is the principal (Muhtamim) of Hazrat Fatima (R) Hafizia Mahila Madrasa in Shibganj Municipality.

He was sent to jail on Wednesday afternoon following a court order.

According to the case statement, the accused entered the female hostel on May 30 and raped the victim.

Later, the victim informed the matter to her family.

On Tuesday afternoon, the victim's father filed a case with Shibganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Police, later, arrested him on Tuesday night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Sirajul Islam said during initial questioning, the accused confessed to the crime.

It was also learned that Mintu also raped three to four female students earlier.

The victims' family kept mum considering social stigma, the OC added.





