18 more people die of corona in six districts

A total of 18 more people died of coronavirus in six districts- Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Pabna, Noakhali and Pirojpur, in three days.

Nine more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said all the people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus.

Of the deceased, five were from Chapainawabganj, two from Rajshahi and one each from Naogaon and Pabna districts.

However, a total of 224 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Thursday morning.

On the other hand, seven patients died of the virus and with its symptoms at RMCH in the city from Monday afternoon till Tuesday.

Of the deceased, three were from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore, and one from Rajshahi and Naogaon districts each.

NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was a resident of Sadar Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 122 in the district.

Meanwhile, 98 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 8,813 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekher confirmed the information on Thursday.

He said a total of 296 samples were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours where 98 people were found positive.

About 200 people have been infected with the virus here in last one week, the CS added.

PIROJPUR: One more corona infected patient died on Tuesday noon in the district.

Deceased Gouraga Mondal, 75, was a retired head teacher of Ram Chandrapur High School in Indurkani Upazila of the district.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hassant Yousuf Zaki said, he was admitted into Covied-19 Ward of Pirojpur District Hospital on Tuesday with corona symptom in the morning.

Due to developing tough breathing, he was referred to Khulna Government Hospital. But before bringing him to the hospital, he died.

Relatives said, "While we were trying to board him on ambulance he breathed his last."

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of General Hospital Dr. Nizam Uddin said, "We could not conduct some tests as required due to his deteriorating condition and referred him to Khulna."

Meanwhile, Bijon Halder, 60, of Uttar Bitabaria Village in Bhanadria Upazila of the district went to India for treatment; after coming back from India, he was tested positive in the Khulna hospital.

But after undergoing treatment, he became cured. Now he is staying in the resident of his father-in-law in Dumuria Upazila. CS has confirmed his progress.





