Thrust on improving nutrition status of all citizens



Gaibandha DC Abdul Matin addressing the DNCC bi-monthly meeting held in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

Bangladesh has made remarkable success in food production since independence; Despite population growth over time Bangladesh has already achieved food security, they added.

The speakers also underscored the need for improving the nutrition status of all citizens including children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating mothers.

They made the comments while addressing a bi-monthly meeting of District Nutrition Coordination Committee (DNCC) held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday.

DNCC administration arranged the meeting in cooperation with Sustain Opportunity Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and Netherlands-based international development organisation ICCO with the financial support of European Union.

DC who is also the chairperson of the committee ex-officio presided over the meeting and made an opening speech at the function.

Member secretary of the committee civil surgeon (CS) Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman also made a welcome speech.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Chairman of Zila Parishar Ataur Rahman Sarkar Aata, Sadar UNO Md. Rafiul Alam, District Livestock Officer Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, District Fisheries Officer Abdud Dayan Dulu, District Training Officer (DTO) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Sahera Banu, and District Information Officer Muhammad Mahfuzar Rahman, and senior journalists Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Abedur Rahman Swapon while Adviser Nutrition Governance of SONGO project Md. Towfiqul Islam was the moderator.

Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the nutrition status in Gaibandha District was also made at the function.

The speakers, in their speech, said, most of the people of the country take three times rice in a day for survival. Taking this in view, it should be wise to produce vitamin-enriched rice all over the country.

As the people's access to food has also improved, an emphasis should be given on ensuring the consumption of nutritious and quality food, they added.

DTO of the DAE Sahera Banu, in her speech, said, the DAE has been popularising the farming of vitamin-enriched rice- BRRI Dhan- 62, 84, 48 at farmers' level to get nutrition from the rice.

By this time, zinc-enriched rice are being produced at farmers' level to meet the demand of nutrition, she added.

Besides this, vitamin-enriched orange fleshed sweet potato is also being cultivated in the district to fulfill the demand of the nutrition.

DC Abdul Matin, in his concluding speech, urged all to conduct awareness activity among the common people, especially the char ones, about the nutrition.







GAIBANDHA, June 3: Speakers at a function here on Thursday said vitamin-enriched rice could remove malnutrition problem of the people in the country.Bangladesh has made remarkable success in food production since independence; Despite population growth over time Bangladesh has already achieved food security, they added.The speakers also underscored the need for improving the nutrition status of all citizens including children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating mothers.They made the comments while addressing a bi-monthly meeting of District Nutrition Coordination Committee (DNCC) held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday.DNCC administration arranged the meeting in cooperation with Sustain Opportunity Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project being implemented by RDRS Bangladesh and Netherlands-based international development organisation ICCO with the financial support of European Union.DC who is also the chairperson of the committee ex-officio presided over the meeting and made an opening speech at the function.Member secretary of the committee civil surgeon (CS) Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman also made a welcome speech.The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Chairman of Zila Parishar Ataur Rahman Sarkar Aata, Sadar UNO Md. Rafiul Alam, District Livestock Officer Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, District Fisheries Officer Abdud Dayan Dulu, District Training Officer (DTO) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Sahera Banu, and District Information Officer Muhammad Mahfuzar Rahman, and senior journalists Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Abedur Rahman Swapon while Adviser Nutrition Governance of SONGO project Md. Towfiqul Islam was the moderator.Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the nutrition status in Gaibandha District was also made at the function.The speakers, in their speech, said, most of the people of the country take three times rice in a day for survival. Taking this in view, it should be wise to produce vitamin-enriched rice all over the country.As the people's access to food has also improved, an emphasis should be given on ensuring the consumption of nutritious and quality food, they added.DTO of the DAE Sahera Banu, in her speech, said, the DAE has been popularising the farming of vitamin-enriched rice- BRRI Dhan- 62, 84, 48 at farmers' level to get nutrition from the rice.By this time, zinc-enriched rice are being produced at farmers' level to meet the demand of nutrition, she added.Besides this, vitamin-enriched orange fleshed sweet potato is also being cultivated in the district to fulfill the demand of the nutrition.DC Abdul Matin, in his concluding speech, urged all to conduct awareness activity among the common people, especially the char ones, about the nutrition.