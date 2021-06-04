Three minor girls drown in Natore

NATORE, June 3: Three minor girls drowned in separate incidents in Gurudaspur and Singra upazilas of the district in two days. Two twin sisters drowned in a pond in Gurudaspur Upazila on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Jannati, 6, and Ferdousy, 6, daughters of Md Rajikul Islam of Dostananagar Village under Biaghat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the minor children fell in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued them from the pond and took to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the twins dead. Physician of the hospital Dr Md Shariful Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in the Baronai River in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Khatun, 4, daughter of Mithu Mia of Ningoin Village in the upazila.

Singra Municipality Councillor Md Jalal Uddin said Ayesha along with her mother went to the river nearby the house. At one stage, she fell in the river while her mother was unaware of it.

Later, locals rescued her from the river and took to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.





