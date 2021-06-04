Three detained with touchstone statue

NATORE, June 3: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three people along with a touchstone statue in Singra Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The detained persons are: Dulal Chandra Sarker, 30, Shamim Talukder, 32, and Belayet Paramanik, 32.

RAB-12 Deputy Commander Major Moshiur Rahman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chowpukuria Village at early hours and arrested the trio with the touchstone idol.

The detained persons are members of an idol trafficking gang and had long been involved in the idol smuggling, the official added.





