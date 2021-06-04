Video
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:34 PM
Home Countryside

Three detained with touchstone statue

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Our Correspondent

NATORE, June 3: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three people along with a touchstone statue in Singra Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The detained persons are: Dulal Chandra Sarker, 30, Shamim Talukder, 32, and Belayet Paramanik, 32.
RAB-12 Deputy Commander Major Moshiur Rahman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chowpukuria Village at early hours and arrested the trio with the touchstone idol.
The detained persons are members of an idol trafficking gang and had long been involved in the idol smuggling, the official added.


