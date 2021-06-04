Video
Argentina, Chile coaches worried about Brazilian Copa America

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

BUENOS AIRES, JUNE 3: Argentina and Chile's football coaches on Wednesday hit out at the decision to play the Copa America in coronavirus-wracked Brazil, as they prepare for a World Cup qualifier before the South American extravaganza begins.
Argentina, who entertain Chile on Thursday in Santiago del Estero, were due to host the Copa alongside Colombia but last month both countries were stripped of the right by South American football's governing body CONMEBOL.
Instead, less than two weeks before the tournament kicks off, Brazil were announced as the new hosts last Sunday.
"If we have to go, we'll go and play and try to make the Copa the best it can be," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.
"But there are still a lot of uncertainties about accommodation. Honestly, it's alarming and worrying. Brazil is not the best place."
South America is currently the worst affected region in the world by the pandemic.
The six countries currently experiencing the highest relative Covid-19 death rates in the world are all in South America.
"Argentina was pulled out due to logical health reasons, as Colombia was pulled out, and it will surely be a very difficult situation to digest," said Scaloni.    -AFP



