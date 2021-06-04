Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man City up-and-comer, Ukraine's Euro hope

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko (L) reacts after his team was defeated by Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. photo: AFP

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko (L) reacts after his team was defeated by Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. photo: AFP

KIEV, JUNE 3: Devastated, Oleksandr Zinchenko laid face down on the pitch of the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, where his club, Manchester City, on Saturday lost the Champions League final to Chelsea.
An hour earlier, the defender had been partly culpable for allowing Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz to score what would prove to be the winning goal in the all-English final.
It was not only the 24-year-old left-back at fault, but rather the entire City defence, as the club blew their chance to win the Champions League for the first time.
"Impossible to describe my feelings right now," Zinchenko wrote on Instagram on Monday.
"We tried to give everything on the pitch. During all season we were working hard like animals but it wasn't enough. We will be back stronger!"
On Saturday, the frustrated Zinchenko could hardly hold back tears while receiving a runners-up medal as City fell agonisingly short of European glory.
But now the occasionally hot-headed but diligent and tireless worker will have to quickly switch his attention to the Ukrainian national team, where he typically plays in midfield.
Zinchenko has featured more and more often in City's starting line-up in recent months, emerging as a reliable cog in Pep Guardiola's side.
"He doesn't make mistakes. When you say something, he reads it immediately," Guardiola said about Zinchenko at a press conference last month.
"He is always focused, always concentrated."
Zinchenko has won eight titles, including this season's Premier League and League Cup, since he joined the club in 2016.
He recently recalled in a video on City's YouTube account that he "could not believe it is real life", when he joined the English side from Ufa in Russia at the age of 19.
"The training ground here, the attitude... I was like 'That's the place where I have to be, that's the place to improve'."
But the rising star struggled at first to find his place, even as one of Guardiola's first purchases after taking the reins in 2016.
He was immediately loaned to PSV Eindhoven and even on his return was mostly on the bench, occasionally replacing the costly but injury-prone Benjamin Mendy.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina, Chile coaches worried about Brazilian Copa America
Man City up-and-comer, Ukraine's Euro hope
England beat Austria in Euro 2020 warm-up
Inter name Simone Inzaghi as Conte successor
World number one Barty retires injured from French Open
Tokyo 2020 chief says Games '100 percent' on, with 50 days to go
Ancelotti, the 'nice, fat, bear' who wins trophies
Present government is successful in controlling corona: Russel  


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft