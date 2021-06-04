England beat Austria in Euro 2020 warm-up

MIDDLESBROUGH, JUNE 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss Euro 2020 after the England defender suffered a thigh injury in Wednesday's 1-0 friendly win against Austria.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold limped off late in the second half after injuring himself while clearing the ball.

The 22-year-old looked emotional as he needed assistance to hobble around the Riverside Stadium pitch.

Southgate admitted he was concerned over Alexander-Arnold's chances of making the tournament as he awaited tests over the next 24 hours.

"We're going to have a look. Clearly it's not a good sign to see him come off in the way he did," Southgate said.

"We'll have to assess him. I think it's a thigh but the medical team are assessing him.

"It's not a good sign to see him have to walk off as he did. We'll know more in 24 to 48 hours.

"We don't know the full extent. The last thing you want is to see him come off in the way he did." -AFP







