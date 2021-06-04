Video
World number one Barty retires injured from French Open

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns the ball to Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles second round tennis match on Day 5 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns the ball to Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles second round tennis match on Day 5 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 3, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, JUNE 3: Top seed Ashleigh Barty said it was "heartbreaking" to retire injured midway through the second set of her French Open second-round match against Poland's Magda Linette on Thursday.
The Australian, who won the title on her last visit to Roland Garros in 2019, left the court for medical treatment after losing the first set 6-1.
She had struggled with a hip problem during her first-round win over Bernarda Pera on Tuesday and called it quits at 2-2 in the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday.
Barty also retired injured from the Italian Open during her quarter-final against Coco Gauff last month.
"It's heartbreaking," admitted the 25-year-old, who said she suffered the "new" injury in practice last weekend.
"We have had such a brilliant clay-court season, and to kind of get a little bit unlucky with timing more than anything -- to have something kind of acute happen over the weekend and just kind of run out of time against the clock is disappointing.
"It won't take away the brilliant three months that we have had, as much as it hurts right now."
It is Barty's earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament since a second-round loss at Roland Garros in 2018.
She missed the majority of last season, including her French Open title defence, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but had been in strong form in 2021.
Barty has won three titles this year, including on clay in Stuttgart, and lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.
"We have had an exceptional last two, two-and-a-half, three months, a little bit of a setback, and what happened today and this week here in Paris won't take away from that," she said.
"It's disappointing to end like this. I've had my fair share of tears this week. It's all good. Everything happens for a reason.
"There will be a silver lining in this eventually. Once I find out what that is, it'll make me feel a little bit better."
Barty will now turn her attentions to getting fit in time for Wimbledon, which starts on June 28.
"I hope so. I really do," she said on her chances of being ready for the grass-court Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year.
"We do all the right things now, we continue to do the right things. Give ourselves the best chance."
Unseeded Linette will face Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur in the last 32.
Barty's withdrawal leaves the tournament already without the world's top three-ranked women's players.
World number two Naomi Osaka stunned the sport by pulling out following a media boycott, saying she has suffered "bouts of depression" for three years.
Third-ranked Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open winner, withdrew before the event with injury.
That leaves world number four Sabalenka as the top remaining player in the draw, despite the Belarusian never having reached a Grand Slam quarter-final.
The world's top three will not be the only notable absentees from the third round, with injury-plagued former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu having fallen at the first hurdle.    -AFP


