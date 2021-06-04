Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ancelotti, the 'nice, fat, bear' who wins trophies

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

MADRID, JUNE 3: Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid bringing not only a history of winning trophies to a club that particularly craves them, but also an aura of calm that it sometimes lacks.
"Carlo never gets angry." So said Paolo Maldini, who spent five seasons alongside Ancelotti the player and eight under Ancelotti the coach.
The 61-year-old Ancelotti is returning to Madrid, where he coached Real from 2013-15, with unfinished business.
Ancelotti has led teams to league titles in Italy, Germany, England and France. But, while he won one of his three Champions Leagues as a coach with Real, Spain is the only one of the big five European football nations where he has not won the league.
The Italian has accumulated an eye-catching collection of trophies with the most understated and phlegmatic of coaching styles.  
The only sign of emotion on the sideline is his famous raised left eyebrow.
His approach has appealed less to the biggest clubs in recent years.
Since being fired by Bayern in 2017, he has worked for the slightly less aristocratic Napoli and Everton.
Ancelotti led Bayern to a German cup and league double in 2017, but was fired in September after losing to Paris Saint-Germain early in the Champions League group stage.
Hie decision to drop veterans including Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben for that game intensified a growing rift with senior players. The club leadership sided with its stars.
It was a first for Ancelotti, who is renowned for his closeness to his players.
Maldini, his former AC Milan captain, once described Ancelotti as a coach as a "nice, fat, bear" incapable of getting angry: "That can only happen when he's eating, because once he's got a fork in his hand, you need an army to stop him!"
This calmness and bonhomie, as well as his immense experience, has often allowed Ancelotti to play the role of peacemaker.
After he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in December 2011, he failed to win the French league in his first year season but ironed out rifts in the squad, treating stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic with flexibility and taking a paternalistic approach to prospects such as  Marco Verratti. He won Ligue 1 in his second season.
He also won an English double with Chelsea in 2010, before being fired after the club finished second in the league the following season and went out in the Champions League last eight.
Ancelotti started his first stint at Real by healing wounds in a dressing room that had been set on fire by his predecessor, Jose Mourinho.
He earned the support and affection of Real's heavyweights, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
That was not enough to save him in 2015 after a disappointing end to the season at a club he had guided to its tenth Champions League title in 2014, the long-awaited "Decima".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Argentina, Chile coaches worried about Brazilian Copa America
Man City up-and-comer, Ukraine's Euro hope
England beat Austria in Euro 2020 warm-up
Inter name Simone Inzaghi as Conte successor
World number one Barty retires injured from French Open
Tokyo 2020 chief says Games '100 percent' on, with 50 days to go
Ancelotti, the 'nice, fat, bear' who wins trophies
Present government is successful in controlling corona: Russel  


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six ‘gamblers’ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesn’t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israel’s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft