

Present government is successful in controlling corona: Russel

He was speaking as a chief guest in a non-formal reception ceremony held at the conference room of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the occasion of promotion of Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhtar Hossain as the Senior Secretary.

"When the world, including neighboring India, is struggling to cope with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in controlling the corona situation through a unique combination of life and livelihood is being lauded worldwide. Our Prime Minister not only succeeded in controlling the corona, she has been successfully implementing all the development works in the country," said Russel.

The State Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for promoting the Youth and Sports Secretary as Senior Secretary and said it's a recognition of the good work of the Ministry.

The State Minister also called upon all the officials and employees of the ministry to contribute to build 'sonar bangla', the dream of the Father of the Nation, by speeding up the ongoing programmes of the government with honesty and sincerity.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mohammad Akhter Hossain and other senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion. -BSS







