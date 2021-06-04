Two more matches of women's football to be held today

Two more matches of the Women's Football League will be held today (Friday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

On the day's first match, Cumilla United Club will take on Nasrin Sports Academy that begins at 5.15 pm.

Cumilla United have secured seven points from five matches while Nasrin Sports Club also have seven points playing the same number of matches.

Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados face holders Bashundhara Kings in the day's second match that kicks off at 7.15 pm.

Bashundhara Kings currently dominated the points table maintaining their all-win run in the league with 15 points from five matches while Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados have collected three points playing the same number of outings. -BSS







