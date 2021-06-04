Devon Conway's debut ton will be remembered for many years: Coach



New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates after reaching 200 on his test debut during play on the second day of the first Test cricket match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Highest run getter in the debut Test Conway's name will be on Lord's Honours Board now.

"To be able to achieve a special milestone in his first Test is something that will stay with him and many NZ and Wellington cricket followers for years to come", Glenn Pocknall, his coach who watched the match at the odd hours in Wellington said exclusively over the telephone.

"He has shown determination and by pushing ahead has shown great resilience which is demonstrated through his cricket".

Elaborating the hurdles like Devon moving (from South Africa) to NZ in 2017 with no guarantees of cricket opportunities and coming with no belongings, and also being away from family and having to earn respect of people through his cricket, the coach adds, "I am very pleased for him as he deserves all the success given the hurdles and challenges, he has overcome through his life experiences".

"Though he is still focusing on being the best possible person he could be", he signed off.







New Zealand's Devon Conway is the fourth debutant in the history of cricket who has scored a century and batted through the first Test day. The other three are : Australia's Charles Bannerman, England's Billy Griffith and Windies' Conrad Hunte.Highest run getter in the debut Test Conway's name will be on Lord's Honours Board now."To be able to achieve a special milestone in his first Test is something that will stay with him and many NZ and Wellington cricket followers for years to come", Glenn Pocknall, his coach who watched the match at the odd hours in Wellington said exclusively over the telephone."He has shown determination and by pushing ahead has shown great resilience which is demonstrated through his cricket".Elaborating the hurdles like Devon moving (from South Africa) to NZ in 2017 with no guarantees of cricket opportunities and coming with no belongings, and also being away from family and having to earn respect of people through his cricket, the coach adds, "I am very pleased for him as he deserves all the success given the hurdles and challenges, he has overcome through his life experiences"."Though he is still focusing on being the best possible person he could be", he signed off.