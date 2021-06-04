Saifuddin bright in both hands, Babu's hattricks



Players of Abahani Limited celebrating after hauling a wicket of Old DOHS Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

While matches between Brother Union and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club as well as Legends of Rupganj and Old DOHS Sporting Club were abandoned due to downpour.



Abahani vs DOHS

After stormy batting, Saifuddin' eccentric bowling kept Abahani Limited overhead to Old DOHS Sporting Club at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Winning the toss DOHS preferred to chase. Abahani posted a decent total of 135 runs on the board losing six wickets despite failure of skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Mosaddek Saikat. Mushfiq departed for six runs while Mosaddek scored eight.

The man who slaughtered DOHS bowlers was none other than batter number seven Mohammad Saifuddin. The left hander batter and right handed bowler butchered with the left hand to pile-up 40 runs from 19 balls, sending ball to the rope twice and over the fence three times.

Beside Saifuddin, Afif Hossain Dhrubo was unbeaten scoring 27 runs while Naim Sheikh gathered 23, Mumin Shahriar 16 and Nazmul Hossain Shanto collected 11 runs.

Rakibul Hasan and Muhaiminul Khan shared two wickets each whereas Anisul Islam Emon and Abdur Rashid took one wicket respectively.

Chasing a getable target, DOHS batters were steady but slow to win. All of their five batters got double digit figures but still they fell 22 runs short. Rakin Ahmed was the top scorer, who got 43 runs off 44 balls. Emon assembled 20, Rayan Rahman 19, Mahmudul Hasan Joy 15 and Mohaiminul collected 10 runs. Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny and Shohidul Islam got one wicket each.

Mohammad Saifuddin named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Brothers vs Rupganj

Brothers Union smashed away Legends of Rupganj by eight wickets after fiery spell of Babu, who hauled four wickets with a hattrick.

Earlier, Rupganj chose to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out to manage 111 runs. Captain Naeem Islam was the leading scorer with 38 off 28 while Sabbir Romman scored 23 runs from 18 deliveries. Sunzamul Islam (13) and Zaker Ali (12) were the two among the rest whiffers to reach two-digit mark.

Babu delivered 3.1 overs and allowed 21 runs to haul four wickets meanwhile, Sujon Hawladar and Saqlain Sajib claimed two wickets respectively. Besides, Naim Islam Jr. and Manik Khan got one wicket apiece.

Brothers in reply, reached to the winning target of 112 from 15.3 overs losing two wickets. Skipper Mizanur Rahman stockpiled 74 runs where Junaid Siddiqui accumulated 21. Zahiduzzaman and Myshukur Rahman were unbeaten with 11 and six runs next to their names. Mohammad Shahid and Sunzamul shared the wickets between themselves.







