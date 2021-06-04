

Southeast Bank promotes Mainul Kabir as a DMD

He completed his Bachelor of Commerce and Masters of Commerce in Finance and Banking and MBA in Management Studies from University of Dhaka. S.M. Mainul Kabir has been promoted to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Southeast Bank Limited. Prior to his new assignment he was Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP), Credit Risk Management Division of Southeast Bank, says a press release.He started his career with National Bank Limited in 1995 as Probationary Officer. He also worked in Exim Bank and Jamuna Bank in different capacities, later he joined Southeast Bank on 2004.He completed his Bachelor of Commerce and Masters of Commerce in Finance and Banking and MBA in Management Studies from University of Dhaka.