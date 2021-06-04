Bank Asia gets Innovation Award



Bank Asia has been awarded 'Bangladesh Innovation Award - 2021' in banking category for outstanding efforts to promote digital payment through Micro Merchant channel in Bangladesh. 'Bangladesh Innovation Enclave' of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) organized the award competition, says a press release.Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia, received the crest of the award from Mr. Sajid Mahbub, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum, at the Bank's Corporate Office at Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently.Moahmmad Borhanuddin and Sarder Akhter Hamed, Deputy Managing Directors, Zia Arfin, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of International Division, Zakir Hossain Bhuiyain, First Vice President and Head of Financial Inclusion Department, Chandan Nag, FAVP and Head of Digital Payment Channel and Shihabul Alam, FAVP and Deputy Head of Financial Inclusion Department of the bank were present.