PBL re-elects Monzurur Rahman as chairman



Monzurur Rahman

Business person and social worker Monzurur Rahman has been re-elected as chairman of the board of directors of Pubali Bank Ltd (PBL) He has been unanimously re-elected recently as in its 1288th board meeting, says a press release.Monzurur Rahman is the chairman of Rema Tea Company Ltd. He has long 53 years' experience in banking, insurance and tea trading. He was an Independent Director of Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd and was an elected member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC). Rahman is a graduate from Calcutta University.