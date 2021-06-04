Video
Brazil econ returns to pre-pandemic level with strong Q1

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jun 3: Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, returned to its pre-pandemic level with stronger-than-expected growth of 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, the government said Tuesday.
The upbeat figure boosted hopes for a strong economic recovery this year in Brazil, which has been hit hard by Covid-19. But there is lingering uncertainty: epidemiologists warn a new surge of the virus is likely.
"The result is far higher than expected. There was no fiscal stimulus (against the pandemic) in the first quarter of 2021, and some analysts were saying we would have a big contraction in GDP," said economist Margarida Gutierrez of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).
"Now the GDP forecast for 2021 should increase from 3.5 per cent to something around five per cent. If (Covid-19) vaccinations go quickly, it could be even more."
The news helped push the Sao Paulo stock exchange to a record close, up 1.63 per cent. It was the third straight record close for the Ibovespa index, which had not hit a record since January.
Experts cited by the economic daily Valor had predicted growth of 0.7 per cent for the first quarter, after Brazil posted a record 4.1 per cent GDP contraction for the year in 2020.
Growth in the first three months of 2021 was largely driven by state and local governments lifting business closures and other Covid-19 restrictions, according to economists.
Epidemiologists say the move came too soon.
They warn Brazil -- already the country with the second-highest death toll in the pandemic, with more than 460,000 lives lost -- now faces a third coronavirus wave.
Brazil's Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been marred by shortages and delays.
Around 10.5 per cent of the country's 212 million people have been fully vaccinated so far -- still too small a number to significantly slow the virus. President Jair Bolsonaro's government meanwhile faces backlash for its controversial handling of the pandemic.    —AFP


