US-Bangla resumes Muscat-Dhaka flights from tomorrow

US-Bangla Airlines will resume Muscat-Dhaka flights from Saturday with health guidelines, operating four flights a week amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The flight will take off from Muscat to Dhaka at 2:00 am local time on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and will land at the Dhaka Airport at 8:45 am local time, the airlines said in a press release.

Passengers traveling to Dhaka are required to stay in three-day institutional quarantine at their own expense. Upon a negative Covid-19 test, after the completion of institutional quarantine, they will have to stay in home quarantine for 11 more days.

The flight from Muscat to Dhaka will operate with a 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

In addition to Muscat, US-Bangla also operates flights to Kuala Lumpur, Doha, and Guangzhou amidst the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent global travel restrictions. Besides, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights on all domestic routes.



















