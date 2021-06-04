

Sabnam Faria becomes Evaly's head of communications

Faria will work to strengthen the relationship between Evaly and the press as the head of the Department of Public Relations, Media and Communications, according to a press release.

Mohammad Rassel, managing director and chief executive of Evaly, said, "Sabnam Faria is a well-known and beloved face in the country's media. We are delighted to welcome her to Evaly. With Evaly, we expect she will contribute significantly to the media and other external communications."

Sabnam Faria holds a bachelor's degree in English literature. She made her small screen debut in 2013.





















