Stocks continue to rise as new national budget announced

Indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) increased further as the investors went on buying spree when the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced Tk 6,03,681 crore annual budget in the parliament.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock (DSE), rose by 34.42 points or 0.57 per cent to three years high at 6,053. InFebruary 4 2018, DSEX was 6,102.

Two other indices also went up with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 8.25 points to 2,203 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 8.65 points to 1,293 at the close of the trading.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,089 billion on Thursday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,052 billion.

The budget proposed to cut corporate tax for listed and non-listed companies by 2.5 percentage points to 22.5 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

But the tax gap between listed and non-listed firms remained unchanged which analysts think would discourage non-listed firms to go public.

Turnover however, on the DES ended at Tk 21.82 billion, down 5 per cent lower from the previous day's mark of Tk 22.87 billion.

Most of the sectors posted gain with general insurance generated the highest return of 6.30 per cent, followed by engineering with 3.10 per cent, life insurance 2.0 per cent.

On the other hand, banking, financial institutions and jute sectors lost 0.7 per cent, 0.60 per cent and 0.03 per cent respectively.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 361 issues traded, 184 advanced, 111 declined and 66 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 967 million changing hands, followed by Pioneer Insurance (Tk 582 million), NRB Commercial (Tk 475 million), LankaBangla Finance (Tk 427 million) and IFAD Autos (Tk 401 million).

AFC Agro Biotech was the day's top gainer, posting 10 per cent gain while Aman Feed was the worst loser, losing 5.05 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 100 points to settle at 17,543 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 61 points to close at 10,574.

Of the issues traded, 159 advanced, 105 declined and 31 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 21.43 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 566 million.

























