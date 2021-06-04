Business America to host trade summit in Dubai in September

'Business America' magazine is going to hold the two-day 2nd Global Business Summit (GBS) in Dubai for Bangladeshi business on September 29 and 30 to connect investors and business community across the world.

Bangladeshi entrepreneurs across the world like the USA, UK and other developed countries are working jointly with Business America to hold the summit.

Bangladesh is having immense potentials but unfortunately it lacks the capability to finance these schemes. The GBS will open new windows for global investors to know the prospective investment sectors and go for tie up.

Currently the country is setting up around 100 Export Processing Zones (EPZs). But it's not just a question of having EPZs, trading must commence also and for that huge amount of investment is required.

The hunt for foreign investment is mandatory to run these EPZs since the local fund is insufficient. More than 1 crore 20 lakh Bangladeshis are now either working or doing businesses worldwide.

They are the major source of the country's budgetary funding and GDP growth. The country has received more than Tk 1.85 lakh crore as remittance in 2020. At present Bangladesh has a reserve of more than USD 41 billion to show the country's investment worth to global community.

The country's entrepreneurs living across the globe is thus arranging the 2nd GBS in association with CIP NRBs in Dubai.

The GBS has a reason for celebration of both the local and NRB entrepreneurs. The theme of the summit this time is 'Connect your business'. Bangladeshis living abroad are now members of the House of Commons and Senate in countries like UK and USA taking Bangladesh to a whole new height.

Business America is playing a significant role to familiarize the country's business potentials with business community across the world. The magazine aims to promote all entrepreneurial efforts, of Bangladeshi businesses, located globally.

Bangladeshis doing business in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, North Korea, UAE, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait are achieving unprecedented success. These Bangladeshi stories, brimming with success are also present in Canada, France and the EU.

In a summit like this the whole world will be able to know and see Bangladeshi products. They will find out the prospective sectors for investment. At the same time the prospective startups will also get the opportunity to find out partners. The GBS will be another milestone towards developing business and investment in Bangladesh.





















