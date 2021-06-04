EU, UK reach agreement on 2021 fishing rights

BRUSSELS, Jun 3: The European Union and Britain on Wednesday reached an agreement on fishing rights for 2021, the European Commission said.

The accord was finalised in a phone call between the EU's Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius and British Secretary of State for the Environment George Eustice.

"This agreement provides predictability and continuity for our fleets with definitive TACs (trade and cooperation agreements) for the remainder of the year.

"This is good for fishermen and women, our coastal communities and our ports, as well as for the sustainable use of our marine resources," Sinkevicius said in a statement.

"This also proves that two partners on both sides of the Channel can find agreements and move forward if they work together."

The agreement guarantees the rights of EU and UK fishing fleets in EU and British waters until the end of 2021.

It fixes the total allowable catches for 75 shared fish stocks as well as for some deep-sea stocks for 2021 and 2022. —AFP


















