Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 June, 2021, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU, UK reach agreement on 2021 fishing rights

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BRUSSELS, Jun 3: The European Union and Britain on Wednesday reached an agreement on fishing rights for 2021, the European Commission said.
The accord was finalised in a phone call between the EU's Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius and British Secretary of State for the Environment George Eustice.
"This agreement provides predictability and continuity for our fleets with definitive TACs (trade and cooperation agreements) for the remainder of the year.
"This is good for fishermen and women, our coastal communities and our ports, as well as for the sustainable use of our marine resources," Sinkevicius said in a statement.
"This also proves that two partners on both sides of the Channel can find agreements and move forward if they work together."
The agreement guarantees the rights of EU and UK fishing fleets in EU and British waters until the end of 2021.
It fixes the total allowable catches for 75 shared fish stocks as well as for some deep-sea stocks for 2021 and 2022.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank promotes Mainul Kabir as a DMD
Bank Asia gets Innovation Award
PBL re-elects Monzurur Rahman as chairman
Brazil econ returns to pre-pandemic level with strong Q1
UK to see eye-popping growth after services PMI hits 24-year high
European air lobbies fear summer chaos at airports
US-Bangla resumes Muscat-Dhaka flights from tomorrow
Sabnam Faria becomes Evaly's head of communications


Latest News
Free guns as incentive for getting Covid vaccine!
Six â€˜gamblersâ€™ arrested in Joypurhat
Man dies falling off tree in Mymensingh
First Bangladeshi Film at Cannes: Rehana Maryam Noor Makes History
4 virus deaths reported in Satkhira; One week lockdown starts Saturday
Highest 16 virus deaths recorded at RMCH in 24 hrs
51 more infected with coronavirus in Chuadanga
Joypurhat JCD president among 7 held
Global Covid cases top 172 million
Parking lots: Car space sells for $1.3m in Hong Kong
Most Read News
Division over exam methods doesnâ€™t augur well for DU students
200 test positive for Covid in Chapainawabganj
Modern industrial policy demanded
Israelâ€™s political defeat to Hamas
Can Bitcoin replace the US Dollar as a global currency?
Re-open educational institutions, reduce study gap
Fears of environmental disaster as oil-laden ship sinks off Sri Lanka
UNHCR seeks vaccinations for Rohingyas
Why should we re-think tobacco tax structure?
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, MP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft