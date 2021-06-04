Video
Daraz and Kay Kraft tag along for lucrative discount

Published : Friday, 4 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has extended its hands for yet another significant brand alliance, this time partnering with renowned clothing brand Kay Kraft.
Now customers can purchase 300+ Kay Kraft products of various categories and designs from Daraz at a 15% discounted price, says a press release.
Kay Kraft has been a top choice for customers in Bangladesh who prefer to carry themselves with style, trend, and comfort. Besides, the brand has also been largely appraised for its brilliant integration of local culture with global fashion.
The Kay Kraft design studio excels in the modern representation of traditional-form weaving. Kay Kraft's partnership with Daraz is aimed to increase both the brands' fan favoritism. Interested customers can visit https://www.daraz.com.bd/ shop/kay-kraft to avail of the 15% discount offer. The campaign will run till June 15, 2021.
Daraz Bangladesh's Category Director of  Fashion and General Mecharadnising Ms. Sumia Rahman  said, "We are glad to sign Kay Kraft to offer our customers a unique opportunity to buy quality clothing items at a more affordable price range. As a brand, Kay Kraft needs no new introduction. We hope customers would love and grab this offer, especially since now most of our shopping is being done online due to the pandemic."
Daraz is the leading online marketplace in South Asia, empowering tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers. Daraz provides immediate and easy access to 19 million products in more than 100+ categories and delivers more than 2 million packages every month to all corners of its countries.


